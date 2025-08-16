Kim Kardashian shows off sons’ ‘Biker Boys’ skills on social media

Kim Kardashian, sons, Kanye West and life

Kim Kardashian is soaking in some sweet family moments with her boys. The 44-year-old reality star shared a glimpse of Psalm, 6, and Saint, 9, enjoying a dirt bike ride together in what looked like a cozy driveway setting.

Dressed in matching blue bikes and helmets, the brothers appeared to be having the time of their lives.

Kardashian, who shares her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, simply captioned the photos, “Biker Boys.” Along with Saint and Psalm, she is also mom to daughters Chicago, 7, and North, 11.

The lighthearted family update comes as Kardashian is back in the headlines for another reason, the release of the first teaser for In Whose Name?, an upcoming documentary about West.

The roughly one-minute preview, released August 13, offers an intimate and tense glimpse into moments from their marriage.

In one scene, West shuts a door with Kardashian’s name on it as her voice is heard off-camera, trembling.

“Your personality wasn’t like this a few years ago.” Later, the camera cuts to Kardashian saying, “We can talk about that later, but,” before West interrupts with, “It ain’t no but!”

The teaser also features clips from West’s 2020 presidential campaign, including footage from his South Carolina rally, where he claimed that he and the SKIMS founder almost decided against having their first child.

Other snippets show personal moments, such as West riding in the back of a vehicle with their eldest daughter, North.

Directed by Nico Ballesteros, the documentary is set to be released on September 19, and is already sparking conversations for its candid portrayal of the former couple’s relationship.