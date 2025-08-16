Harry Hamlin celebrates ‘one year’ of sobriety

Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna husbands celebrates an year of sobriety

Harry Hamlin is marking a personal milestone, celebrating one year of sobriety.

The 73-year-old actor shared the news on the Aug. 15 episode of his Let’s Not Talk About the Husband podcast with wife Lisa Rinna, revealing, “Today’s one year. It wasn’t that big of a deal, but I decided to not use alcohol again.”

He admitted he was once tempted to have a glass of wine in the evening or a drink to help him sleep, but said the decision to quit wasn’t a challenge.

“It was not difficult for me at all. I’m very happy,” he noted, adding that while quitting can be a huge change for many people, for him it’s something he’s glad to have done.

Hamlin shared that this isn’t his first time stepping away from alcohol. He’s given it up several times in the past, including a four-year sobriety stretch in the 2010s when he joined Alcoholics Anonymous.

“Everybody should do the program,” he said. “One of the greatest gifts that I ever got was doing that for that four-year period.”

Back then, however, he was still taking prescription sleep medication, which he has since stopped using. Calling Ambien “a deadly drug” for him, Hamlin described the change as eye-opening.

“It’s a whole new world when you don’t use anything to numb yourself out,” he said.

The lifestyle shift has also brought physical changes. Since quitting alcohol and starting intermittent fasting, Hamlin said he has “lost a considerable amount of weight.”

Sobriety runs in the family, too. His daughter, model Delilah Belle, has also chosen a sober lifestyle after facing struggles with anxiety, depression, and overmedication.

Speaking on the July 4 episode of her parents’ podcast, she said, “I love being sober… I love rehab. I love it.”