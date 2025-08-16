Logan Paul, YouTuber, WWE star marries model Nina Agdal

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are now married

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal have officially tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, on Friday, August 15.

The 30-year-old YouTuber-turned-WWE star and the 33-year-old model were joined by close family and friends, including their 10-month-old daughter, Esmé.

Logan’s younger brother, Jake Paul, attended with his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, and shared emotional moments from the big day on Instagram Stories, including one clip where he wrote, “I’ve seriously been crying.”

Source: Instagram

Clips from the event suggest that the ceremony was officiated by Logan’s Impaulsive podcast co-host, Mike Majlak, who stood with the couple atop a circular platform surrounded by white flowers.

Logan wore a white suit jacket with a black bow tie and black trousers, while Nina stunned in a strapless, corseted lace gown. Jake opted for a black suit, and Jutta wore a light blue dress.

The celebration came just two days after the couple was spotted enjoying pre-wedding festivities at Villa d’Este in Cernobbio, where they were seen kayaking, holding hands, and swimming together.

Choosing Lake Como for their wedding held extra meaning, it’s the same place where Logan proposed two years ago.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2023 with the caption, “Engaged to my best friend,” alongside photos from the proposal.

Their love story began in 2022 after meeting at an event in New York City. Nina made their relationship Instagram-official on New Year’s Eve that year, sharing a sunset photo of them with the caption, “2022, the beginning of me and you.”

In April 2024, they revealed they were expecting their first child, sharing ultrasound photos with the caption, “Another Paul coming this Fall.”

Later that month, they hosted a wrestling-themed gender reveal. Their daughter, Esmé Agdal Paul, was born on September 29, 2024, announced in a joint post reading, “Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat.”

Now, just under a year after becoming parents, Logan Paul and Nina Agdal have celebrated another milestone, saying “I do” in the same place where their engagement journey began.