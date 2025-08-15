Prince Harry’s feelings on Diana’s famous dinner

Inside Princess Diana’s rags to riches' dinner

Harry and Diana may have shared a close bond, but when it came to food, their tastes couldn’t have been more different.

The late Princess of Wales had a particular fondness for one lavish lobster dish, a true indulgence fit for royalty yet her younger son was never a fan.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed the culinary detail on Instagram this week, offering a glimpse into Diana’s elegant palate and the contrast between mother and son when it came to mealtime preferences.

“It’s true that Prince Harry was never a fan of lobster,” former royal chef Darren McGrady shared, referencing Meghan Markle’s recent revelation in the trailer for season two of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

“His mother loved it but would never order it when out with friends. She thought it too expensive.”

Instead, Princess Diana had a clever workaround she’d ask McGrady to prepare lobster thermidor at least once a week at Kensington Palace.

And when William and Harry were home, the menu took a more casual turn: BBQ baby back ribs with corn, followed by banana flan or ice cream. “Everyone happy!” McGrady added with a smile.

Lobster, it turns out, is one of those love it or hate it dishes and Harry isn’t alone in his aversion.

BANT-registered nutritionist Charlotte Faure Green calls it “a bit of a rags to riches story,” noting that lobster was once considered a humble food before rising to the height of luxury (and price).

“The taste is just not for everyone,” she explains. “Some love its sweet, briny flavour and delicate texture, while others find it overhyped or simply too fiddly to eat.”