Meghan Markle sparks outrage with massive blunder

Meghan Markle has faced backlash over her very awkward blunder in new promotional video, sparking furry.

The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand shared a promotional video for cookies that features an insect crawling on the food, sparking outrage among fans and celebrities.

The former actress also released the new trailer for her upcoming second season of With Love, Meghan.

One video, posted on the @aseverofficial account, shows the Duchess of Sussex making a cup of tea next to a plate of cookies with jam and flower sprinkles;

However, social media users were quick to notice a tiny insect crawling around a cookie in the video, triggering a new debate on social media.

One commented: “There's literally a BUG crawling around on the plate! You think Meghan would notice this BEFORE posting!”

A second wrote: “OMG…there IS a bug! I had to look really hard but it is definitely there!”

While a third said: “Oh my god there is a creepy crawly on the plate.”

The Duchess of Sussex's As Ever products have been promoted on social media by celebrities this week. Meghan Markle sent bottles of wine and a jar of honey to Khloe Kardashian on Monday.

Meghan Markle's family is thought to have a close relationship with the Kardashians as the Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria, cosied up to the A-listers at an event in Los Angeles in 2023.