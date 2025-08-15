New blood pressure guidelines suggest prevention, early treatment to lower CVD risks

New blood pressure guidelines, suggesting early prevention to manage blood pressure, have been released by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association (AHA).

The BP categories established in 2017 remain the same:

The normal blood pressure is 120/80 mm Hg

Elevated blood pressure is 120-129/80 mm Hg

Stage 1 Hypertension is 130-139 mm Hg or between 80-89 mm Hg

Stage 2 Hypertension is blood pressure of 140 mmHg or higher.

The new guidelines suggest a more aggressive approach to the disease. The earlier documents advised changes in lifestyle for Stage 1 hypertension, but the current guidelines recommend medication after 3 to 6 months if lifestyle changes are not making any improvements.

The study reaffirmed the role of a proper lifestyle, like a healthy diet that includes fruit, vegetables, and grains. Less use of sodium with a 1,500 mg limit.

Daily physical activity for 75-150 minutes. Abstaining from alcohol, such as women should limit to one drink per day and two for men. Stress management through yoga, exercise and meditation.

Healthcare professionals recommended the PREVENT risk calculator, a tool to evaluate the risk of heart failure, heart attack, or stroke.

There is a deep connection between cognitive ability and blood pressure. The early treatment suggests good brain health for cognitive functions.

The new guidance asked women to manage blood pressure before, during, and after pregnancy.

The urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio test is recommended as a diagnostic tool to check kidney performance.

As far as medication is concerned, therapies like GLP-1 are recommended for patients with obesity or high blood pressure. Those with Stage 2 hypertension are asked to start 2 medications at once.

Does coffee raise blood pressure?

Yes, due to the presence of caffeine, the coffee can raise blood pressure.