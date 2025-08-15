Royal family shares touching message on Princess Anne 75th birthday

Royal family shares emotional message on Princess Anne 75th birthday

Today, August 15, 2025, marks a significant milestone in the life of Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, as she celebrates her 75th birthday.

Born in 1950 to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne has grown into one of the most respected members of the British royal family, renowned for her tireless work ethic and unwavering commitment to public service.

Royal Family's official Instagram extends heartiest gratitude to all those sending love and prayers for Princess Anne. The caption reads: "75 today! Thank you for all of your kind birthday wishes for The Princess this week."

Princess Anne's dedication to her royal duties is unmatched, with over 300 charities, organisations, and military regiments benefiting from her patronage. Her work spans various causes, including education, health, sports, and conservation.

Notably, she has been associated with Save the Children for over 50 years, serving as president from 1970 to 2017 and continuing as patron. Her contributions to charitable organisations have earned her widespread recognition and admiration.