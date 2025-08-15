UK turns to TikTok stars highlighting cosmetic surgery risks abroad

The UK government has launched a drive by teaming up with TikTok influencers to spread caution about overseas cosmetic surgery procedures.

In recent times, Great Britain has witnessed a surge in people who are travelling abroad to seek cosmetic treatments including hair implants and dental work due to affordable costs and short waiting spans.

Given the growing concerns, the administration’s initiative is a part of a wider campaign that aims to tackle “medical tourism” and strengthen regulations for cosmetic practitioners in the UK.

In this regard, social media influencers and medical content creators will join hands to raise awareness and help people make “informed choices before they go under the knife.”

The creators will urge Britons to seek advice from an England-based doctor first instead of travelling abroad for unsafe procedures.

Medical influencers like Midwife Marley and Doc Tally will create videos, guiding people about how to make trips as safe as possible.

Moreover, the checklist will be provided to check the clinic's regulations, the surgeon’s credentials, understand the full cost and aftercare before booking.

Health minister Karin Smyth said: “Too many people are being left with life-altering injuries after going abroad for medical procedures, without access to proper advice.”

Stephan Doughty, Foreign Office minister explained: “Our aim is to explain the risks and help British people understand the actions they can take to keep themselves safe when abroad. If you choose to travel abroad for medical reasons, it is vital you do your research and are fully aware of the risks involved.”

The initiative came on the heels of ministers’ plan to roll back "cowboy” cosmetic procedures through new restrictions.