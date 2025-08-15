Princess Anne, King Charles joint video appearance delights fans

Royal family released a delightful video of King Charles and Princess Anne on the occasion of the milestone birthday.

Ahead of the Princess Royal's 75th birthday, the Palace takes fans back in time by sharing a memorable video of young Charles and Anne.

The heartfelt tribute to the birthday girl featured moments from the royal siblings' childhood and precious time with their parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The video reads, "Happy memories ahead of The Princess’s 75th birthday tomorrow…"

King Charles' spokesperson also shared that the rare footage was taken by the British Film Institute.

The comment section was filled with love and warm wishes for Princess Anne.

One fan wrote, "Days of gold and happy memories. A very happy 75th birthday to the Princess Royal!"

Another admired King Charles' love for his sister, writing, "I love how King Charles honours her sister, obviously because she's the hardest working royal, but you can tell he loves her dearly and has been very close since they were children, despite being so different."

Earlier, it was reported that Princess Anne clearly instructed her team that she did not want a huge birthday party. Instead, she began her birthday celebrations by hosting charities she is affiliated with at Buckingham Palace.

Following that, King Charles made a huge gesture for the dedicated member of the firm by introducing a coin, showcasing her photo wearing a tiara and paid a tribute to her sense of "duty and devotion."