World's first humanoid robot games 2025 kick off in Beijing: Know all details here

Forget about the Olympics; a new era of robots competing against the world’s best robots has just begun in Beijing.

Buckle up! The world's first-ever humanoid Robot Games 2025 are being held at National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing with 16 nations participating in it, including the U.S., Germany and Japan.

Robot athletes will attempt to compete across a range of events including athletics, football, dance and martial arts.

The main objective of holding Humanoid Games is to trial and refine current robotics.

Humanoid Robot Games: More than just games

What else could provide an ideal window to test a robot’s decision-making, motor skills and controllers that might later be applied in real-world scenarios, such as factories and homes?

Beijing hosts the dazzling opening ceremony for the World 2025 Humanoid Robot Games, yesterday (Thursday). The World Humanoid Robotic championship will run through August 15 to 17.

Beijing hosts the robot revolution

In three day World Humanoid Robotic championship 2025, over 500 robots will compete in the event, marking the first of its kind event in the world.

The championship is being held at the National Speed Skating Oval - known also as the Ice Ribbon.

Interestingly, around this gigantic arena, there’s a remote control room for operators navigate the robots from a distance.

Inside the arena, are four major competition areas, including a running track, a soccer for operators to guide the robots from a distance.

Weird games at World Humanoid Robot games 2025

Don't be surprised if you see robots participating in non-sports-related events, because it's the first of its kind.

There are events scheduled where humanoids are sent into a hospital-style room where they need to sort medicines and package them into prescriptions.

With AI, dominating the world landscape, the robots are now set to showcase their potential beyond hosting fancy ceremonies for products launch.

The Chinese government has setup a plan for 2027 to build a world-class humanoid industry.

China is eyeing on becoming global leaders in humanoid robotics, and World Humanoid robots championship is one step further in this direction.

A whole new era of humanoid robotics is about to dawn on the horizon. Just sit back and enjoy the robots competing for their respective Nations’s pride and glory!

