How language hides most of internet from you?

Many people believe they see everything the internet offers. The truth is different, a huge part stays hidden and the main reason is language, not just algorithms.

We search, read, and watch in the language we know best. Our social media circles share that same language. Because of this, we miss the posts, videos, and news from other language groups. Entire communities and cultures exist online without us ever noticing.

A study from the University of Massachusetts Amherst looked at YouTube in four languages: English, Hindu, Russian, and Spanish. The goal was to see how people in each group use the platform. The finding was surprising.

Hindi YouTube has grown at an incredible pace. In 2023 alone, more than half of its videos were uploaded. Most are very short, many under 30 seconds. This shift started when India banned TikTok in 2020. Millions moved to YouTube, and shorts became a big hit.

Even videos with few views often get likes, researcher think people use Hindi YouTube not only for big audiences but also for personal sharing with friends and family.

The study also showed big content differences. On Russian YouTube, gaming dominates, in Hindi, Entertainment and Education lead. English YouTube, despite its global reach, has the smallest share of political videos.

These patterns prove that language changes what we see and how we use online spaces. Some focus on wide reach, while other value closer, small-scale connections.