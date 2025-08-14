US teen pilot Ethan Guo's Antarctic saga takes big twist: what really happened?

US teen pilot Ethan Guo's Antarctic saga takes a twist: what really happened?

American teen pilot Ethan Guo, 1,9 has struck a deal to resolve legal issues in Chile after allegedly landing in Antarctica without clearance.

As part of this "Flight Against Cancer" campaign, Guo was flying solo to all seven continents for charity. Despite this, he now faces a three-year ban from entering Chile after agreeing to donate $30,000 to a local children’s cancer foundation.

From soaring heights to Antarctic drama

His adventure took a dramatic turn when he landed in Antarctica without permission, sparking controversy and a deal with Chilean authorities. Here's what really happened:

Ethan Guo’s aviation dreams took a dramatic turn in late June when he landed in Antarctica without permission, sparking controversy. Chilean prosecutors claimed he had filed a tempered flight plan before taking off from Punta Arenas, only to dramatically deviate the course toward the icy edge of the world.

Courtroom drama unfolds in Chile

For weeks, Guo was stuck on a remote Antarctic outpost, his plane grounded, his goal mission on ice. But on Monday, Chilean judge served a plot twist: proceedings against him would be suspended, if he donate $30,000 for a children’s cancer charity within 30 days.

The deal isn’t without its conditions. Guo has to leave Chile right after making the payment and is prohibited from entering Chile for three years. If he doesn’t pay, the legal issues will continue.

Besides all this, Guo, as per Chilean prosecutor’s words, is also responsible for his own aircraft security and maintenance costs, which can be around $600 daily.

Ethna Guo’s take: what really happened?

While prosecutors portray Ethan Guo as a rogue pilot, his legal team claims he faced unexpected mid-air complications. Lawyer Karina Ulloa says he was conducting an “exploratory flight” to test the route.

Chilean authorities still insist he purposely submitted a fake flight plan.

Flights, fans, and fallout!

This adds a whole new lawyer to the story! With over a million fans following his journey through livestreams, Ethan Guo’s adventures have become a form of public entertainment. This drama of being stranded in Antarctica and dealing with legal issues in Chile has captivated his audience.

From soaring through clouds to hitting rock bottom, this teen pilot’s wild ride has become the most epic (and unpredictable) travel tale of 2025!