Typhoon Podul hits southern Taiwan with alarming 191 kph windspeed

Typhoon Podul barreled across southern Taiwan on August 13, 2025, with stormy winds of 191 kph and caused suspension of a huge part of the island.

Taiwan has become a regular spot to welcome typhoons due to its mountainous location on the east coast facing the Pacific and this time causing hundreds of flights to halt.

Podul smashed into the Southeast metropolis of Taitung, Taiwan, around 1 p.m, and made landfall near the tip of the island. Later after 3 hours it moved into the 180 km wide Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration revealed: “As much as 600 mm of rain was forecast in southern mountainous locations over the coming few days and more than a year's rainfall fell in a week in southern cities causing landslides and flooding leaving four dead.”

The government meteorological agency confirmed that one person is missing and 33 are injured, declaring suspension of work and school closure in nine cities and counties including the southern cities of Tainan and Kaohsiung.

The Taiwanese government took major precautionary measures such as evacuation of 5500 residents and cancellation of 155 international as well as 97 domestic flights to avoid any human error and threat to travelers.

Tropical strom's next destination is believed to be China southern coastal areas including Guangdong and Fujian and it can reach the next stop by Wednesday or Thursday, August 14, 2025.