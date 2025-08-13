Climate changes sparks dengue rise in Pacific regions

More than 17 deaths reported in Pacific region due to dengue's outbreak

Recently, the climate change crises have sparked a sharp rise in dengue fever cases across the Pacific Islands.

According to The Guardian, health experts indicate more than 16,502 confirmed dengue cases and 17 deaths, reported since January 2025.

The Pacific Specific Syndromic Surveillance (PSSS) and WHO reported that the dengue infection across the Pacific region is the highest since 2016 and Samoa, Fiji and Tonga are considered as the worst infected areas.

Director Science and Capability Pacific SPC, Mr. Paula Vivili said: “Due to climate change, transmission seasons are lengthening, and some areas are experiencing year-round dengue risk.”

Dengue cases reported across Pacific region:

According to Center of Disease Control and prevention CDC, Samoa has confirmed 6 deaths and 5600 dengue cases. Fiji recorded 8 deaths and 10,969 cases while Tonga has reported 3 deaths and over 800 dengue fever cases.

The report indicates that the disease infectants has hit their highest level in decade. These outbreaks underscore the region’s vulnerability to climate-sensitive diseases which are expected to intensify as global temperature rises.

According to Island Business IB times, a DOH epidemiologist informed there had been epidermic and emergency alerts issued in the pacific region as per the number of cases reported in July 2025.

CDC indicates, about half of the world’s population (4 billion approx.) live in high-risk dengue areas.

Anyone who lives in or travel there, is at a high risk of getting infected with this mosquito-spread infection.

Rising temperatures, rainfall and increased humidity have created ideal breading conditions for Aedes mosquito, the primary vectors for dengue fever and everyone living there should take precautionary measures to control the disease spread.

About dengue:

According to World Health Organization (WHO), a dengue is a mosquito-borne disease spread by Aedes mosquitos. Dengue is considered as a viral infection prevalent in tropical or sub-tropical regions, mostly in urban or semi-urban areas.

Dengue infection is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitos.

It majorly infects geographical areas with diurnal season or season variation. These areas possess climate changes like high temperatures, high humidity and frequent rainfall.

Symptoms and cure:

Dengue symptoms mostly appear within 4-10 days and last for 2-7 days. In some rare cases most people may experience little or no symptoms in the beginning.

Major symptoms of dengue viral infection include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain and body rashes. Severe symptoms include bleeding nose and bleeding gums followed by persistent vomiting and extreme abdominal pain.

Although, dengue fever infection is reversible and patients start getting better within 1-2 weeks but some severe cases can be fatal.

WHO suggests that one can limit the risk of getting dengue by avoiding mosquito bites especially during the day.

Currently there is no specific treatment for dengue, people can only take pain killers and rest for few days to overcome weakness and severe cases they may get admitted in hospitals to keep them under observation.