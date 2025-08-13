Rolls-Royce reveals plan to become UK top firm

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic has shared his plan to lead the business market of the UK by using artificial intelligence with nuclear reactors and become the most valuable company of the UK.

Erginbilgic revealed: "There is no private firm in the world with the nuclear capability as we have. If we are not the market leaders globally, we did something wrong.”

The engineering firm has confirmed signing a major deal to supply nuclear small modular reactors (SMRs) to the Czech and UK governments to fuel AI supported data centres.

The company predicts that the global need will hit 400 SMRs by 2050 with a jaw dropping price of $3bn for each which creates another trillion dollar market and expects Rolls-Royce will dominate the target future business.

BMW AG owned subsidiary is developing 3 SMRs for the UK and 6 for the Czech Republic on respective states demand.

AI has sky-rocketed in popularity since it started from 2022 and this technology requires lots of energy and it also has raised environmental and practical concerns.

The car manufacturer's chief executive believes the company has potential to turn into the largest company by market capitalization of the UK by surpassing all other firms on leading charts of the London Stock Exchange.

Chief takeover since January 2023 has increased the aero-engine maker's shares to 1000% and rejected the idea of listing company shares in New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) despite knowing 50% of customers are based in the US.