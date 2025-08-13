Meghan Markle delights As Ever fans after finally addresses key complaint

Meghan Markle, who first launched her lifestyle brand As Ever in April, had a recurring issue which fans had raised consistently.

While many experts highlighted it as a marketing gimmick but fans were not happy about the strategy at all. However, it seems that Meghan is finally listening to the demand and changed her PR tactic this time around.

Meghan launched her 2023 Napa Valley Rosé, which went on sale on July 1, but it was sold out within one hour. Fans were left disappointed once again – a repeat of the previous two launches.

Fans were thoroughly disappointed after they couldn’t get their hands on their favoured items as the limited stock was sold out. Experts believed that the team had purposefully produced small quantities to show that the label was becoming popular.

However, for her 44th birthday release, Meghan restocked as As Ever wine but it remains in stock, available for purchase. Brand Expert Nick Ede told Express.co.uk that it was good that the Duchess of Sussex took a different approach.

“I think it’s a good thing that the new wine drop hasn’t sold out yet,” he said. “It shows that they have solved the problem with stock issues – no one wants to come and buy something that’s constantly sold out!”

He further explained that this is another “positive step in the evolution” of Meghan’s image since she is now using celebrity power for the boost.

The expert was referring to the recent PR packages sent to the Kardashian clan which they shared on their social media. Nick noted that this move would “drive sales and maximise on her relationships to build her business”.

This also comes as a welcome relief to fans who were left frustrated after As Ever appeared constantly sold out.