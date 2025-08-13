Princess Kate returns to spotlight with exciting news after Meghan's victory

Princess Kate returns to spotlight with exciting news after Meghan's big win

Kate Middleton made headlines ahead of her exciting comeback at an upcoming key event in the UK after her estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, had a major win.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are keeping a quite low profile amid summer break with their three children, Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and Prince Louis.

Notably, the couple has also not been mentioned in the royal family's plans related to significant events marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

But it seems that Princess Catherine is set to mark her powerful return as England is set to host the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup.

For the unversed, the future Queen is a patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU). On the other hand, the Prince of Wales represents the Welsh Rugby Union as their patron.

Now, speaking of Princess Kate's possible appearance in the upcoming games, Sara Orchard, BBC Sport commentator and reporter, lauded the future Queen's sincere efforts and involvement in the cause.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, she said, "The Princess of Wales being engaged and a patron of England women's rugby is absolutely brilliant because it brings more eyes towards the game."

She added, "I'm also quite excited by the fact that her husband, the Prince of Wales, is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, so that could be a nice rivalry for us to watch out for."

It is important to mention that the exciting update about Princess Kate came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced with Netflix that they are expanding their deal following years of speculation.