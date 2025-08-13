Prince William prepares Charlotte for big moment as royal roles reviewed

Prince William appears to be taking a different approach for his only daughter, Princess Charlotte, as major changes are slated for the monarchy.

The Prince of Wales has already been sowing the seeds of his reign as ‘King in-waiting’ amid the ongoing cancer treatment of his father, King Charles. There are reports that suggest that William is already reviewing the roles of the current senior members of the royal family and the non-working ones.

Meanwhile, after Prince George turned 12 last month, Palace has tightened royal protocols for the future monarch.

The 10-year-old princess, who already seems poised and well-versed with the royal protocols, also has an important role waiting for her in the monarchy. Many have speculated that Charlotte would be following in the footsteps of her grandaunt, Princess Anne, as the Princess Royal.

It also seems William has big plans for his daughter’s role and his parenting style has been reflective of that, especially during public outing, according to adolescent therapist, Laura Gwilt.

The expert noted that William’s gaze remains on Charlotte even when hers is directed elsewhere. “The gentle, steady touch on her shoulder in one moment and on her head in another signals physical closeness and availability without force,” she said, reflecting on William’s attempt to validate his daughter’s feelings.

Moreover, during public outing, William opts for “co-regulation principles” which makes a child more independent “manage their own emotional state”. He would keep his gestures contained to avoid “sensory input or drawing public attention to her”.

This would be a reflection of how William is training Charlotte to be in-tune with her emotions so she could one day handle the pressure of being in public scrutiny while having the responsibility to support the monarch.

As roles are being revised for the monarchy, especially as William considers to completely oust his uncle Prince Andrew from the family, there is a chance that Charlotte would be becoming a key player in the future of her father’s reign followed by her brother Prince George.