Prince Harry, Meghan excluded from key list after Netflix announcement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer big blow after sharing good news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffered a big blow after an exciting announcement with Netflix about their much-talked-about lucrative deal.

On August 11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced with Netflix that they are extending their deal for a multi-year period, during which they will focus on producing creative projects.

"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision," Meghan said.

Notably, With Love, Meghan's season two is set to premiere on the streaming giant in August. The mother-of-two also revealed that a special holiday edition, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, is set to be released in December, among other content in the pipeline.

Despite their celebration, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams excluded the Sussexes from the list of Hollywood A-listers by dubbing their deal "lesser."

In conversation with Express, he said, "They (Harry and Meghan) will obviously welcome the new Netflix deal as far as it goes, but it may well be for far less than the original was."

"They have a brand which has considerable reach, but one must ask, is the new deal a fig leaf to hide their failure to be A-listers in Hollywood?" the royal commentator questioned.

On the other hand, there are also talks about the possibility of Harry and Meghan's bombshell documentary part 2, which might be concerning for the royal family.