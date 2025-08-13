Bear Gulch Fire worsens Seattle weather conditions with heavy smoke

The Bear Gulch Fire continues to burn in Olympic National Park near Lake Cushman, growing up to 5,776 acres with 3% containment.
The wildfires are intensifying as the region experience dry conditions and rugged terrain.
Due to fire smoke, the air quality across the Puget Sound region including Seattle is affected.
Currently, the fire is burning in steep, forested terrain that makes the firefighting efforts more complicated.
Considering the wildfire spread, mandatory Level 3 evacuation orders have been issued for Dry Creek Trail, Staircase Campground, and Copper Creek/Staircase Ridge.
Authorities also issued level 2 advisories for nearby areas.
To make it under control, crews are using helicopter water drops, sprinkler systems, and protective wraps to shield structures.
Heavy equipment is working to reinforce containment lines on the eastern flank near Mount Rose.
The cities that are most affected by the Bear Gulch Fire are:
Due to worse air quality, smoke has triggered health advisories for sensitive groups in Seattle, Kitsap County, and surrounding regions.
Bear Gulch Fire operations chief, Nate Crawfors, stated: “We’re prioritising helicopter operations and direct attacks on the fire’s edge, but the terrain makes this a tough battle.”
