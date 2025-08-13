UFC to stage epic battle at White House on America’s 250th birthday: Details here

President Donald Trump is set to host the Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC battle at White House.
The historic event is expected to be staged on Fourth of July 2026, marking America’s 250th birthday with what would be the first professional martial arts event ever held at the White House.
Sounds, Crazy, right!
Imagine watching a live broadcast straight from the White House, where a martial arts fighting event being held, for the outside world, the Presidential residence. White House is only a symbol of epicenter of power, but for now, it would also become a center for martial arts sports. It's the Trump way!
UFC President Dana White revealed that a cage fight event will take place, thanks to his long-standing friendship with President Trump, which began when Trump hosted early UFC events at his properties back in 2000s.
White break the news while he made an appearance on CBS breakfast show CBS Mornings, saying the event is “definitely going to happen.”
Although, UFC fights are held in large arenas, with an eight-sided octagon cage in the middle.
The story of how Dana White and Donald Trump reached an agreement, and the role Ivanka Trump played in it, is worth reading in itself.
White recalled his recent meeting Donald Trump, sharing: “When he called me and asked me to do it. I wanted Ivanka in the middle of this."
So, Ivanka reached out to me, and she started talking to me about the possibilities, where it would be and, you know, I put together all the renderings."
Trump had in the past indicated hosting a UFC fight event on the grounds of white house, when he addressed at a Fourth of July Salute to America event in Iowa.
He said: “We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House.”
Donald Trump has made it a priority of renovating the entire complex of White House in his second term.
So far, he’s redecorated the Oval Office with gold decor, paved over the grass lawn in the Rose Garden, erected two large glagpoles on the north and south lawn, and announced plans to build a $200 m new ballroom in the East Wing.
AI is new ingredient to win the market with nuclear powered AI deal
3I/ATLAS is expected to reach the closest to the sun on October 29, 2025
Free AI-powered search engine offers to buy google chrome browser for $34 billion
A new study has uncovered that severe drinking could dramatically increase the risk of pancreatic cancer
Threatened manatee species sighted in England waters raising scientists' concerns
Elon Musk accused Apple of antitrust rules violation by favoring OpenAI’s ChatGPT over his AI assistant, Grok.