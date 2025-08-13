Great white shark sighting prmpts warning in Maine

Scarborough, Maine, public safety officials are warning beachgoers to be aware of a possible great white shark spotted near the coastline.

A large shark, estimated to be 10-12 feel long, was reportedly seen near Richmond Island and Scarborough Beach, prompting the town’s Marine Resource Officer to issue warning.

The area where the white shark has been spotted is one of Maine’s most popular beaches.

The shark was spotted in the area of Crescent Beach State Park, Higgins Beach and Pine Point Beach, police said.

Who shot the video?

David Lancaster was the one who was able to take drone footage of the shark swimming just beneath the surface, its grey fin poking through the gentle swells.

David Lancaster, upon seeing a white shark shared termed his first reaction as “magnificent.”

David Lancaster, who lives in nearby Scarborough shared his thoughts, saying: “It was pretty crazy to see (white shark) in the local waters. There are some really amazing creatures in the sea,”

How did white sharks gain popularity?

White sharks, made famous 50 years ago in the movie Jaws, are commonly seen off Maine but have been living in the state waters for centuries.

The increase in shark sightings in the area may be linked to the growing seal population, as white sharks prey on marine mammals like seals. This correlation suggests that the sharks’ presence could be influenced by the availability of the preferred food source.

The Scarborough Police Department is proactively sharing drone footage of the shark to keep the community informed and aware of the situation.

Fatal shark bites exceedingly rare

The first recorded fatal shark attack in Maine indeed occurred in the summer of 2020, claiming the life of 63- year old Julie Dimperio Holwach, who was a former fashion executive from New York.

She was attacked by a great white shark while swimming with her daughter off at Bailey Island, approximately 15 miles northeast of Portland.

Which US State has the most unprovoked shark bites?

“Unprovoked bites” are defined as incidents where a shark bites a live human in its natural habitat without any human provocation, according to The International Shark Attack File (ISAF).

According to the data available with ISAF, that shows Florida has long topped global charts for the number of shark bites, and 2024 was no different.

Data Source: ISAF

Florida’s 14 cases represent 50% of the U.S. total and 30% of unprovoked bites worldwide. Despite the fact that this is lower than Florida’s most recent five-year annual average of 19 incidents.