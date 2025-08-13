Minor girl attacked by mountain lion in California

A horrifying incident happened in America where a minor girl got seriously injured after a mountain lion attacked her.

As per Los Angeles Times, an 11-year-old girl was bitten by a mountain lion outside her home in Malibu, California, on Sunday.

After injuring the girl badly, the wild animal then proceeded to chase her mother and other siblings.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s spokesperson, Mr. Peter Tira reported that the incident took place when the little girl was feeding chickens at the chicken coop outside her home near the Pacific Coast highway and the mountain catamount pounced upon her.

The wild cougar attacked her from behind, knocking her onto her stomach, biting her right arm, leg and lower back. After hearing her daughter screaming, the girl’s mother ran out to her along with her family.

“That’s when the mountain lion proceeded to chase her mother and siblings”, said Tira.

Luckily, one of the family members had a stun gun and the sound of the weapon scared the puma.

Moreover, the County Sherrif Department Los Angeles reported that the deputies were called at the child's home located at the 32500 block of Malibu’s Pacific coastal highway following reports of the animal attack.

Emergency crews responded earliest and the injured child was given first aid by officials and later she was moved to the nearby hospital for further treatment.

The little girl sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and will recover soon.

Furthermore, authorities reported that the CDFW officers located the spot and shot the mountain cougar, trying to hide in the nearby vicinity.

Additionally, the wildlife officers took piece of girl’s clothes to compare it with the mountain lion’s DNA for examination, to check if it’s the same wild cat who attacked the little girl.

Tira, also informed that the material is being processed for further examination at a forensic laboratory in Sacramento until next update.