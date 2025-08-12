Prince William, Prince Harry join forces to honour Princess Diana's legacy

Prince William and Prince Harry, though once inseparable, have not spoken to each other for years amid a bitter royal family feud.

However, the sons of King Charles III remain united on a single front: honouring the legacy of their late mother Princess Diana, according to a new cover story by People magazine published August 12.

Both brothers have built careers around charitable causes, championing mental health, veterans’ support, and children’s welfare. From the Prince of Wales’ Heads Together initiative to the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games, their work continues the humanitarian legacy Diana began.

That parallel extends to how they’re raising their children. Prince William and Princess Kate’s focus on giving George, Charlotte, and Louis a grounded upbringing mirrors Harry and Meghan’s approach with Archie and Lilibet in California.

Both strive to shield their kids from the glare of the spotlight while encouraging compassion and curiosity about the world — values that historian Amanda Foreman notes are “pure Diana.”

“The values they are instilling and discussing as families may be their best success. They are both very good role models as parents,” Foreman told People.