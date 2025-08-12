Brooklyn Beckham to follow in David’s footsteps as romantic tribute to wife

Brooklyn Beckham gears up for special project amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham gears up to imitate his father, David Beckham, for an upcoming project amid ongoing family feud.

The 26-year-old is looking forward to following in his father’s footsteps as he plans to open a vineyard of his own, dedicated to the love of his life, Nicola Peltz.

This comes after the lovebirds renewed their wedding vows on their third wedding anniversary, without any of their family present.

For the unversed, the English footballer purchased a vineyard for former Spice Girl and his wife, Victoria Beckham, back in 2008.

A source told The Sun at the time, when Beckham gifted his wife a vineyard on their surprise trip to the U.S., “The Beckhams became wine buffs when he played in Spain. The vineyard went down a storm with Victoria — she was delighted.”

Brooklyn, who is presently staying in Los Angeles with Nicola and is distant from his biological family, is now planning to launch his own vineyard in California’s prestigious Napa Valley.

According to Hello! Magazine, “His ultimate desire is to open his own winery in Napa with enough land for Nicola to not only rescue as many dogs as possible, but for them to also raise miniature cattle.”

While the family remains on the outs with their eldest son, further details of his plans are still under wraps.