Princess Anne’s Highland birthday journey to Balmoral

Princess Anne is making her way to Balmoral following a scenic sailing escape in the Highlands where King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other senior royals will soon gather for their beloved summer retreat.
Balmoral hasn't just been a getaway it's the British royal family’s ancestral escape since Queen Victoria purchased the estate in 1852, quickly commissioning the current Scottish baronial-style castle to replace an older structure.
Encompassing over 50,000 acres of grouse moors, forests, and farmland, the estate remains privately owned and remains separate from the Crown Estate
Queen Elizabeth II found true solace here, famously welcoming family and respite from her royal duties.
Her granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, recalled how Balmoral was a space for relaxing walks, picnics, and above all family togetherness.
Under King Charles III, the tradition continues and in recent years, Balmoral has also welcomed the public for brief guided tours each summer, offering a rare peek inside the hallowed halls while preserving the royal family’s privacy.
From royals donning kilts and joining Highland Games festivities to relaxed barbecues and hikes through the Highlands, it remains a place of tranquility and tradition.
And after decades of family laughter, corgis, and shared holiday rituals, Princess Anne’s arrival marks another year in this enduring Highland saga.
