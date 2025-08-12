Netflix chief praise Meghan Markle after As Ever achieves big

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced a new multi-year deal with Netflix through their production company, Archewell Productions.

This partnership extension will see the couple working on new projects, including a holiday special episode of With Love, Meghan and a feature film adaptation of Carley Fortune's bestselling romance novel, Meet Me at the Lake.

Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, praised the couple, saying, "Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere."

She highlighted the success of their documentary series Harry & Meghan and the lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, adding that products from the new As Ever line have "consistently sold out in record time."

The As Ever brand, launched by Meghan earlier this year, offers a range of lifestyle products, including wine and jam. While the brand's 2023 Napa Valley rosé sold out in under an hour, the 2024 vintage remains available on the As Ever website a week after its release.

Bajaria's comments on record-breaking sales seem to contradict this, sparking curiosity about the brand's performance.

The new deal between Netflix and Archewell Productions includes:

- With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration: A special holiday episode of the popular lifestyle show, set to release in December

- Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within: A documentary short spotlighting an inspiring Ugandan orphanage

- Meet Me at the Lake: A feature film adaptation of Carley Fortune's bestselling romance novel

The new agreement is reportedly worth less than the previous deal, with Netflix having the right to approve or reject projects before Archewell Productions can offer them to other studios.

This change may give the couple more flexibility in their production choices.

The Duchess of Sussex expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership extension, saying, "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."