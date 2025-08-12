Travis Kelce reveals rare details about his and Taylor Swift relationship

Travis Kelce has recently made rare comment on his romantic relationship with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs star shared how it feels when he’s with the Cruel Summer singer in an exclusive interview with GQ magazine.

“Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people,” said the 35-year-old.

Reflecting on his relationship with Taylor, Travis told the outlet, “When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love.”

“It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about, and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out,” mentioned the NFL star.

However, Travis noted that it’s as normal of … it happened very organically, even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically.”

Recalling their love story, Travis explained that he and Taylor “fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with”.

“We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are,” he pointed out.

Travis, who went public with Taylor’s relationship in September 2023, added, “We share all those values.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Travis opened up about their commonality with Taylor in their busy professions.

“I hadn’t experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions,” he stated.

Travis further said, “That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows.”

“She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through.”

Gushing over Taylor, the NFL star stated, “I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing,” he concluded.

