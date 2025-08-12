Prince William, Kate Middleton await important message from King Charles

King Charles' message could hold important implications for the future of the monarchy

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be expediting their preparations for their destined role, given the expectation that the couple will assume greater royal duties in the near future.

The Prince and Princess of Wales could become king and queen far sooner than they expected as the 76-year-old monarch continues his cancer battle, according to a royal biographer.

A royal commentator previously claimed: “Although the King is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment."

“As a result, William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected,” Sally Bedell Smith recently wrote in an article for People.

The commentator believes “there’s a sense of calm before the storm” for Kate and William.

A separate source told The News: "The current health crisis heightens the likelihood that William will ascend to the throne prematurely."

They added: "The royal family is facing a period of big change, and the King's message could hold important implications for the future of the monarchy."

The insider continued: "They are keenly aware of the shifting landscape and the potential challenges ahead."

King Charles was officially crowned in May 2023 along with his wife Queen Camilla. Unfortunately, in February 2024 (less than a year later), he announced that he was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer after undergoing a “routine hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement.”

“They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives, and of course, Kate’s health has taken priority, but it’s also allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out what’s important right now,” they added.