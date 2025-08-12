Meghan Markle teases 'new product categories' to 'expand' As Ever

Meghan Markle is ready to venture into new territories with her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which was developed in her and Prince Harry’s partnership with Netflix.

On Monday, August 11, the streaming giant announced its renewed contract with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s production house, Archewell Productions, which involves multiple new upcoming shows. But in addition to film and television, Netflix and Archewell want to focus on growing Meghan’s lifestyle brand as well.

“As ever, Meghan’s lifestyle brand, launched in April of this year with a curated collection of products that sold out in under an hour,” Netflix said in a statement. “The brand, developed in partnership with Netflix, will continue expanding into new product categories.”

Meghan, 44, expressed her excitement in her own statement, saying, “We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria praised the venture’s success, noting that As Ever items “consistently” sell out in record time.

Alongside the business news, Netflix announced the long-awaited second season of With Love, Meghan, debuting later this month, plus a festive holiday special set for December.