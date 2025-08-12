Commonly used medications pose increased risk of memory problems, study finds 

A new study conducted by the University of California, San Diego, unveiled that commonly prescribed anticholinergic drugs may increase the risks of mild cognitive impairment (MCI).
Cognitive impairment is an umbrella term used to describe the decline in an individual’s ability to think, learn, remember, reason and solve problems.
MCI is a specific type of cognitive impairment characterized by a noticeable decline in a person's thinking abilities. It is potentially considered as an early sign of dementia.
The study analyzed 688 older adults of an average age of 74 years no initial cognitive issues.
It was observed that those who took anticholinergic medications were 47% more likely to develop memory problems over a decade.
These medicines are prescribed for conditions such as high blood pressure, allergies, and depression.
The major findings of the study are:
These drugs typically inhibit the release of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter critical for memory and learning.
While they are effective for their intended uses, long-term usage raises cognitive concerns.
To combat this, the study recommends exercising regularly, eating antioxidant-rich diets, and consuming certain fruits that may help to slow cognitive decline.
The study adds to growing evidence that some medications while being advantageous for one condition may inadvertently impact brain health highlighting the need for personalized medical care.
