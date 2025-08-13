Cardinal Health to buy Solaris Health for $1.9 billion cash deal

Cardinal Health, an American healthcare company, has announced that it would buy the UK based medical services agency, Solaris Health, in a lucrative $1.9 billion in cash.

Drug distributor top notch business will have a service of providing access to community urologists available in 14 states and nowadays in company best selling products, cancer and rheumatoid arthritis treating medicines remains at top.

The US wing of British healthcare provides management assistance and administrative services. Cardinal’s desire to purchase will be fulfilled through Lee Equity Partners and most probably this will close at the end of 2025.

The American pharma company recently revealed Q4 results of 2025 and lost around 9% shares in premarket after this announcement.

The Specialty Alliance, an American natural medicine and experts society, will have Solaris certain high profile employees in management alongside physicians and it is expected that few of the joinees from acquisition target will perform duties as organization’s operators.

GI Alliance physician owners will hold equity on the other hand after buying a management service organization, Cardinal Health will own a 75% stake in The Specialty Alliance.