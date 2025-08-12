New Zealand heart attack patients not treated within accepted time frames, study finds

A new report by Otago University, commissioned by the cardiac advocacy charity, Kia Manawanui Trust, has found that half of all heart attack patients are not being treated within the adequate time frames in New Zealand.

The study further suggests that for the first time the total cost of heart disease to the New Zealand economy has been calculated, at an estimated $13.8 billion a year.

In view of the Trust Chief Executive Letitia Harding, these findings revealed a system which was failing at every level.

She further explained in this regard, “Heart care in New Zealand isn't just stretched-its on the verge of collapse.”

"We are failing in all aspects and it is costing New Zealanders their lives,” she further added.

Following are the key findings from the heart disease report that includes:

Half of all heart attack patients are not observed internationally within the specific frames.

It has been observed that there is a significant reduction in workforce and only a third of all the cardiologists have in New Zealand.

A common average shows that Maori and Pacific people die more on average from heart disease as compared to New Zealanders a decade earlier.

Keeping in line with the findings by Otago researcher Dr Lucy Telfar Barnard, Wellington based cardiologist Dr Sarah Fairley said, “From inside the system, I can tell you that this report reflects what we see every day-a workforce stretched beyond safe limits, patients slipping through the cracks and no end in sight.”

The desired results show that an immediate investment is required in public hospital infrastructure and to build a national strategy to recruit trained staff for the well being of people.

However, data shows that New Zealand had 173.2 full time cardiologists in 2024 but it is three times lower than the average of all countries measured by the European Society of Cardiology.

In accordance with the current health situation in New Zealand, the government should take pivotal steps to enhance the desired workforce in hospitals, and a continued focus on strengthening cardiac services nationwide.

These factors can help to address certain key areas, enhancing the quality of services and ensuring consistent quality care for individuals residing in New Zealand.