Cristiano Ronaldo gets engaged to Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese footballer, has gotten engaged to his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez.

The 31-year-old Argentinian-Spanish model shared the delightful news with her fans by sharing a picture of a large ring on her hand, sending social media a buzz.

Her post immediately garnered attention, reaching 8.5 million likes in just a few hours as fans expressed their best wishes for the upcoming journey of the couple.

She captioned, “Yes I do. In this life and in all my lives.”

The 40-year-old athlete and Georgina have been together for more than nine years and share two children.

According to the BBC, Ronaldo met his partner, now fiancee, at a Gucci stop in Madrid where Rodriguez was an employee.

The five time Ballon d'Or winner has a total of five children and the Spanish model also helped him raise his other three children.

The Al Nassr player hasn’t yet made any comment on the engagement announcement nor did Rodriguez share any plans for wedding.

Along with fans, many celebrities also expressed their joy on the announcement as British journalist Piers Morgan wished the pair “as much success in their marriage as he’s had on the football pitch.”

Jeff Bezos’s wife Lauren Sanches also appeared “so happy” for the couple.