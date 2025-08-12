Tokyo Banana becomes sweet symbol of Japan’s capital

One can’t walk around Tokyo without spotting them, light yellow boxes tied with gold ribbons, each holding soft banana shaped cakes. They often show pictures of Tokyo’s famous landmarks or beloved Japanese cartoon characters.

Tokyo Banana has become the city’s most famous snack, sold everywhere from train stations to airport. Yet bananas don’t actually grow in Tokyo.

The treat was created in the 1990s by snack company Grapestone. At the time, Tokyo didn’t have a signature food like other Japanese cities. Kyoto, for example, is known for soba noodles and match tea. Grapestone saw an opportunity to invent “local” souvenir.

The result was light sponge cake filled with banana flavoured cream, a taste meant to feel nostalgic for older people and fun for younger ones. Tokyo Banana also fit perfectly into Japan’s omiyage culture, where travellers bring eatable gifts home for friends and family.

Most Tokyo Banana buyers are tourists, with bright packaging and an English name, the snack quickly became popular at Haneda Airport and other travel hubs. Many visitors feel it’s a must buy gift to show they thought of loved ones during their trip.

Social media has boosted its fame even more, TikTok videos show travellers hunting for rare flavours like lemon or sakura. The brand has also teamed up with Pikachu, Hello Kitty and Doraemon, and even launched a Tokyo Banana Kit Kat.

In 2023, a flagship store opened in Tokyo Station, offering special editions and even a savory curry bread made with banana mash. Grapestone says Tokyo Banana is now the most popular food souvenir in the city.

If all the cakes sold in a year were lined up, they claim they’d stretch from Tokyo to the United States (U.S.).

From a clever idea to a cultural icon, Tokyo Banana proves that you don’t need banana tress to create a sweet taste of Tokyo.