Inside Kylie Jenner's birthday party thrown by 'best sister' Kendall

Kylie Jenner marked her 28th birthday surrounded by loved ones at an intimate yet chic dinner party thrown by her sister Kendall Jenner.
Though her beau Timothee Chalamet did not publicly wish her, Kylie’s family and friends, including Hailey Bieber and Lauren Perez, came together to celebrate the beauty mogul on her special day on Sunday, August 10.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans a peek inside the celebration via Instagram Stories, showing off a long dining table set on a gravel path outside, adorned with red-and-white blooms, flickering candles.
“I have the best sister @kendalljenner,” Kylie wrote over the photo, dressed in a black lace bardot top for the occasion.
The Kardashians star also showed off her towering raspberry-and-daisy-covered birthday cake before blowing out candles next to Hailey, who filmed the moment.
Earlier that day, Kylie posted more lighthearted moments from home, including a playful shot of herself holding cheese toasties with “Happy Birthday Kylie!” written in ketchup, all while hooked up to an IV drip. She also enjoyed cake time with daughter Stormi, 7, who admired a sprinkle-and-jelly-bean creation.
Tributes poured in from her famous sisters, with Kim Kardashian calling her “the goat” and Khloé gushing, “My soulmate sister.”
Kourtney affectionately dubbed her “Tinker Bell,” while Kendall wrote, “My little lady forever.”
