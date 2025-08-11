Philadelphia's Chinese Lantern Festival: A summer spectacle- here's a sneak peek

What started as a bright idea in 2016 has become a Philly staple.

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is back for its eighth year, lighting up Franklin Square with a dazzling display that’s become a summer must-see for locals and visitors alike.

Franklin Square's dazzling display

Beloved summer icon in Philly

Over 1,000 handcrafted lanterns bring mythical worlds to fire, from enchanted forests to underwater realms.

The majestic 200-foot-long dragon centerpiece has become a beloved summer icon in Philly.

The festival’s magic transcends age and borders, captivating diverse crowds with its mesmerizing displays that inspire wonder in all.

History

Traditionally, the Lantern Festival marks the end of the Lunar New Year period.

Despite this, organizers moved the event to the summer to avoid unpredictable winter weather.

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival runs through August 31.