NASA issues major update on 3I/ATLAS racing toward Earth

NASA has issued an alarming update about the mysterious interstellar object “3I/ATLAS” racing through our solar system.

The object, declared an alien UFO by a Harvard professor, was first discovered in July 2025 and now National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Hubble Space Telescope has captured its latest images.

According to the Daily Mail, the images are sharpest ever taken since the discovery of 3I/ATLAS and it has been revealed that the space object is making its way towards the inner solar system.

From the pictures, it has been determined that the mysterious object is travelling at a whopping speed of 130,000 miles per hour.

Astronomers have updated their previous analysis about the object size and now estimate it to be around 11.2 km long, 5.6 km wide, and possibly as little as 1,000 feet in height. However, it is the largest interstellar object ever discovered.

Despite many conspiracy theories by well-known figures, experts believe that 3I/ATLAS is a comet rather than an alien UFO or a solid piece of rock.

Previously, A Harvard University astrophysicist Dr Avi Loeb has presented a chilling theory about the object as he expressed fear that it might be an alien UFO.

He published three pre-print studies since the discovery of 3I/ATLAS and analysed:

Object is significantly larger than typical interstellar object

Shows no signs of cometary gas

Is on a path unusually close to Venus, Mars and Jupiter

Earlier, late theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking’s prediction about colonization of Earth by aliens also resurfaced in light of claims made by Dr Avi Loeb.

Avi has also predicted that if the object were to reach Earth, it would most likely arrive in late November or early December 2025