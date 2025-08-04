Stephen Hawking’s alien warning resurfaces as mysterious object nears Earth

Stephen Hawking’s dire alien warning has resurfaced amid human efforts to make contacts with aliens.

The theoretical physicist, who died in 2018, claimed that a hostile encounter with life out of planet may be just months away, adding that it could prove disastrous for human race.

He expressed fear that constantly seeking out extraterrestrials can lead toward an all out invasion, potentially wiping out humanity.

In 2004, Professor Stephen Hawking expressed that the aliens might be much more advanced than humans, adding, “The history of advanced races meeting more primitive planets is not very happy.”

He added, “I think we should keep our heads low.” Hawkings believed that direct contact with aliens will lead to the Earth’s colonization.

The late physicist was a proponent of passive search for extraterrestrials and he was against active broadcasting of humans presence in the universe.

His chilling doomsday warning regained traction after a Harvard astrophysicist Professor Avi Loeb suggested that the mysterious object barreling toward Earth in December 2025 can be a hostile UFO.

The mysterious interstellar object in question is 3I/ATLAS which was discovered to be approaching our solar system in June. Many experts have declared it to be a giant comet.

However, Professor Avi and his team present a contrary opinion as they believe that the giant object appears to artificially created because of several different signs, including its extremely unusual course that will make close passes by planets: Venus, Mars and Jupiter.

The astrophysicist has presented two motives in case the interstellar object turns out to be a UFO:

One being harmless Other being hostile

Avi said that in case the second option turns out to be true, the world needs defensive measures.

The space object named 3I/ATLAS is expected to pass within 223 million miles of Earth on December 17, 2025, a very close approach in astronomical terms.