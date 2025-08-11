2025 Atlantic hurricane season poised for first major storm this week

The Atlantic hurricane season is about to begin, with the early signs of ramping up as a tropical rainstorm near the Cabo Verde Islands is forecasted to turn into the first hurricane of the season by late this week.

AccuWeather forecasters confirmed that if the rainstorm intensifies, it will be called Erin, marking the fifth named storm of the 2025 season.

The tropical rainstorm that formed on August 10, 2025, fell off the African coast last week.

Meteorologists confirmed that the chances of this rainstorm developing into a hurricane are high, as there are many favourable conditions such as warm ocean waters, low wind shear, and minimal dust interference that can fortify this hurricane.

These weather conditions support the development of a hurricane as it moves westward across the Atlantic.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Chad Merril stated: “Several factors are working in its favour including lack of dust, warm water and a lack of disruptive breezes (wind shear). The system has a clear path to intensify, likely becoming Hurricane Erin by late week.”

The estimated date for the first Atlantic hurricane is August 11, making this potential development right on schedule.

In light of current forecasts, the storm is expected to turn northward by the weekend, remaining east of the U.S. East Coast.

However, forecasts suggest that by the weekend, the storms will turn northward staying east of the U.S. East Coast. But, meteorologists caution that rough surf and dangerous rip currents could affect coastal areas from Florida to the Carolinas by next weekend.

Merrill stated: “While it’s not expected to make U.S. landfall, beachgoers should be aware of increasing surf hazards.”

In addition to these areas, experts are monitoring the continuous, low-risk disturbance in the central Atlantic which is expected to move northward without causing land impacts. The Caribbean is also at risk as another tropical wave rises towards Africa this week.

Experts predict an active Atlantic hurricane season with 13-18 named storms and 7-10 hurricanes (3-5 of which are expected to reach major hurricane status).

To date, there are four named storms that have occurred in this season, including Tropical Storm Dexter that hit in early August.

While the hurricane is expected to have no land impacts, Florida’s Suncoast will see high moisture levels early this week followed by strong afternoon thunderstorms.

By August 15, 2025, storm intensity will be reduced due to drier air but isolated thunderstorms remain possible.