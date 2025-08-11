Claims of marine trainer ‘Jessica Redcliffe’ attacked by killer orca are fake

A disturbing viral video went viral on TikTok and Facebook that falsely alleged that an orca took the life of a marine trainer named Jessica Redcliff during a live show.

Most of the videos circulating online don't have any scenes that depict the incident.

However, some accounts shared the video, which uses AI-generated narrations, claiming that the marine trainer died a few minutes after the fellow trainer rescued her.

One version even baselessly claimed that her menstrual blood provoked the orca to attack.

However, no such incident occurred in real life.

It is noted that there are neither any credible sources of a trainer named Jessica Redcliffe nor any official reports from authorities.

Additionally, none of the marine parks has confirmed that the incident occurred at their facilities.

The videos feature AI-generated voices and there are no location details that could confirm the authenticity of the incident.

In the past, only two incidents of orcas attacking marine trainers have been reported. One of them was on December 24, 2009, when a Spanish trainer, Alexis Martínez, at Loro Parque in Tenerife was brutally attacked by the orca Keto.

Another incident occurred on February 24, 2010 when the orca Tilikum took the life of a senior trainer, Dawn Brancheau during a SeaWorld show in Orlando.

This viral video circulating on social media and reposted by thousands of people, is a prime example of how sensational AI-generated content exploits public fascination.

Marine biologists also emphasize that while captive orcas have harmed humans, no evidence supports the claims of linking attacks to menstrual blood; that is just a myth that is also falsely tied to shark attacks.