Kensington Palace maintains silence on William, Kate absence from key event

Prince William and Princess Kate left their fans worried due to their silence as other senior members of the royal family gear up to join King Charles in marking the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day.

According to Buckingham Palace, the monarch's pre-recorded message will be broadcast to the nation to commemorate the end of the Second World War.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will also take part in a Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, remembering those who lost their precious lives.

Apart from the King and Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will also take part in significant activities during VJ week.

However, Kensington Palace did not respond to questions raised about the Prince and Princess of Wales' absence from key royal plans.

It is important to note that the Waleses stepped out to support King Charles during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the UK.

The future King and Queen are also expected to play an important role during Donald Trump's state visit, which is set to take place in September.

Earlier, an insider told The Examiner that the monarch is "leaning" on William and Catherine to take charge of most of the royal tasks during his cancer battle.

Amid this report, the Prince and Princess of Wales not being included in the VJ Day itinerary is suspicious for royal fans.