Fire erupts at Scotland landmark Arthur’ Seat

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) announced the tragic news of smoke billowing into air from the 823 feet rising hill, Arthur Seat on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

The catastrophic landmark was named after British King Arthur of 5th century in Holyrood Park in central Edinburgh.

SFRS reported: “We were notified at 4.05pm on Sunday, 10 August, to information of a visible fire at Scottish hill Arthur’s Seat. There are no accounts of any death till now and staff is on the scene to verify.”

“We have initiated efforts in response with 4 fire emergency vehicles and expert crew on the ground and we are working to control the fire-affected area and stop it further,” rescued service department added.

Arthur Seat has witnessed such ill-fated events in the past too as in 2019 on the same place a fire broke out and it took and almost 8-9 hours to take over the circumstance which impacted 8611 square feet.

SFRS has issued multiple climate change warnings in 2025 as the country is going through a harsh dry summer with water shortage crisis since a record dry spring of 1964.

The cause of the wildfire is still unknown and authorities are investigating the matter to find out the reason.