Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give new tension to Hollywood star neighbour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received an honest review from a Hollywood neighbour about their presence in Montecito.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left the royal family in 2020, currently reside in a beautiful town in Santa Barbara, California, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Now, speaking of the couple and their celebrity star power, Hollywood actor Rob Lowe gave a blunt reaction, revealing the positive and negative sides of the royal hype in their area.

Speaking to E! News, he said, "They definitely have brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town. Let me tell you something: once the royals move into your neighbourhood, the neighbourhood is never going to be the same."

“The good news is property values go up, the bad news is the lines are longer at Starbucks," Rob added.

Old comments by an American actor resurfaced amid growing speculation about Prince Harry's return to the UK following the peace summit.

For the unversed, King Charles and the Duke of Sussex's aides were photographed in London, which was dubbed a first major step towards reconciliation between the two parties.

The sources believe that if the peace talks accelerate, then there will be high chances of the King and Harry's meeting in the UK; however, his wife, Meghan, might not put her foot back in the country.