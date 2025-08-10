Travis Kelce opens 13th NFL season: Did Taylor Swift attend?

Travis Kelce returns to the field for NFL 2025 season

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce kicked off his 13th NFL season with a preseason game against Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 9.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end appeared in great form on the filed as the Chiefs X account shared a video of Kelce sharing a high-five with his friend and teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

"First celly of the year," read the caption alongside the video.

The Happy Gilmore 2 star worked hard to train for his 13 and potentially last season with the team as he was spotted around his gym multiple times during the offseason.

Season 13 seems even more important to Kelce because of its connection with his pop superstar girlfriend, 35, as it happens to be her lucky number and she has built a reputation with the number in her fandom.

Although Swift has previously expressed excitement for the upcoming NFL season, she was not present during the preseason game in Arizona.

For their next preseason game, Kelce’s team will be headed to their home ground on August 22. The season will officially begin on September 5, when the Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil.