Sarah Ferguson royal status in trouble after receiving tough news

Sarah Ferguson gets dragged in new controversy after new claims

Sarah Ferguson was only beginning to earn the royal favour once again when she found herself dragged in controversy with her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were already reeling from the Duke of York’s fall from grace, when their mother was also caught in new tension following the claims made in historian Andrew Lownie’s new book.

The Duchess of York’s plans to stay at the Bamoral with royal family as per tradition of previous years have been ruined given the latest allegations, per a royal expert.

Fergie, who was married to Andrew from 1986 to 1996, continues to share a good relationship with him as she resides in the embattled Royal Lodge in Windsor.

During her marriage, Fergie was known for her “opulent excess” life and had not regards for paying the hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of bills that stacked up. They were all eventually paid off by the late Queen Elizabeth.

“For Fergie, I think the book will be a very tough read,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror. “In recent months and years, she has been brought in from the cold and has enjoyed a number of family occasions with her royal relatives.”

In 2023, Fergie had joined the royals during the Christmas Walk at Sandringham even though Andrew was not present. Most recently, King Charles was seen having a friendly chat with her at the Royal Ascot.

“There’s also been a good deal of public sympathy for the Duchess in her struggle with cancer. So, headlines like ‘Duchess of Excess’ and stories about her alleged extraordinary profligate spending will hit her hard.”

Meanwhile, Sarah is trying to keep her calm amid the raging storm about her reputation. Earlier this week, she issued a message by following the advice of the late Queen Elizabeth.

She wore ‘Never Complain, Never Explain’ shoes, in light of the brutal headlines and the worrying plans Prince William has been making about the Yorks.

The author also claimed that the future king “loathes Sarah, Andrew’s ex-wife, and can’t wait for the day when his father throws them both out.”

He added that if Charles doesn’t take action, William will do it “first thing” when he becomes king.

For the time being, Bond believes that it is unlikely that Fergie will receive an invitation to stay at the Balmoral Castle during the summer break for the royal family.