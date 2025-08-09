Edoardo stands by 'worried' Princess Beatrice amid birthday clouds over royal family

To mark Beatrice's special day, Edoardo shared a sweet tribute to Instagram

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mapelli, will be there to offer his support and comfort, a veteran royal commentator has said.

The Princess of York turned 37 on 8th August, amid a fresh wave of allegations against her famous parents in an upcoming royal biography.

Beatrice is believed to have celebrated her birthday privately with her husband and child, away from the public eye, amid claims made by royal biographer Andrew Lownie in his forthcoming book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York made headlines.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond suggested that the storm surrounding the book has left Beatrice 'desperately worried about both of her parents.' The expert believes Edoardo would understand his wife's distress and will go out of his way to help her enjoy what should be a time for celebration.

I imagine that her husband will try very hard to take Beatrice's mind off all that's happened as well. Perhaps a quiet dinner out, or a cozy celebration at home.

'Either way, he knows it's his job to support and comfort his wife on a day that should be full of happiness but will inevitably be tinged with sadness after another week of graphics headlines,' Bond expressed.

For context, this was her first celebration alongside her youngest daughter, Athena, who was born in January.

