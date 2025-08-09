Queen Elizabeth's cousin Princess Alexandra beams with pride at grandson's milestone

The Princess opted for an eye-catching paisley coat for the event, whilst Flora chose a floral blue outfit

Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin Princess Alexandra made a notable appearance yesterday to witness her grandson's commissioning ceremony at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

The 88-year-old looked elegant as she attended the significant military occasion alongside family members, including Alexander Charles, Ogilvy's parents, James and Julia Ogilvy.

Her granddaughter Flora Vesterberg, was also present, capturing sweet moments of her brother during the proceedings.

The Princess opted for an eye-catching paisley coat for the event, whilst Flora chose a floral blue outfit.

This public outing follows her last appearance in June, when she joined King Charles at the Queen's Chapel at St James's Palace, sitting next to the monarch during the service.

Prior to that, her previous engagement was at the King's Christmas lunch for extended family at Buckingham Palace last December.

Alexandra was also seen at the thanksgiving service for the the late King Constantine of Greece in Windsor.

She was seen in a sombre mood, dressed in an all-black ensemble whilst seated in a wheelchair.

She was photographed beside her daughter, Marina Ogilvy, who sat in the same row next to her relatives Prince Andrew, Prince Richard and Brigitte, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.