Japan to deploy 100 'air taxis' from 2027

ANA holding, Joby aviation to deploy 100 air taxis in Tokyo to escape huge traffic jams

Japanese airline holding company, All Nippon Airways (ANA) and American based Joby Aviation have announced a major expansion of their partnership to roll out electric air taxi services across Japan.

In a joint venture, both companies revealed a statement on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, that they plan to deploy over 100 of Joby’s eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircrafts.

As stated by ANA and Joby’s, the electric air taxi services will be launched in Tokyo and gradually expand to other major cities across Japan.

ANA informed Japan Times that together with a U.S. startup, it hopes to have electric "air taxis" whizzing over Japan from as early as 2027.

CEO and President ANA holdings, Mr. Koji Shibata stated, “Flying taxis will revolutionize our air mobility.”

ANA and Joby will make a public demonstration of air taxis at the Osaka Expo in October 2025.

ANA spokesman informed that the aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers at speeds of up to 320 kph, which could be in service from as early as 2027.

The project primarily envisages trips between Narita and Haneda airports and Tokyo, although the routes can diversify in the future.

As per the current situation a car or train ride between central Tokyo and Narita in Chiba Prefecture typically takes an hour or longer, but Joby's five-seater can shorten this to almost 15 minutes.





“Joby's aircraft lift off like a helicopter, then transition to fly forward like a plane with minimal acoustic impact and zero operating emissions," according to the firm.

"Where ancient wisdom, legendary craftsmanship and soaring ambition converge — that's Japan," said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation.

"And that makes it an extraordinary launchpad for redefining the future of air mobility“ Bevirt added.

ANA‘s spokesperson mentioned that there is no price details disclosed yet, but the company aims to make the service as affordable as possible.