Princess Charlotte, Princess Lilibet spark first clash in crucial decision

As Prince Harry extends an olive branch to his cancer-stricken father King Charles and estranged brother Prince William, another royal rift seems to be brewing in the new generation of royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been feuding with the Prince and Princess of Wales since they exited their senior royal positions in 2020. There were already grievances about how the royal cousins don’t have a relationship among each other given the distance.

Now, before a bond could be formed, a competition is taking shape between two princesses. Princess Charlotte, the only daughter of William and Kate, and Princess Lilibet, the only daughter of Harry and William, are up against one another for a family heirloom.

The royal family has treasure trove of precious jewels and generational jewellery hidden in the vault, but Princess Diana had heirlooms of her own. During her wedding in 1981, William and Harry’s mother opted for the dazzling diamond headpiece passed down through the Spencer family, now estimated to be worth £400,000.

“The chances of Princess Charlotte or Princess Lilibet wearing the Spencer Tiara one day are certainly possible,” Jewellery expert Maxwell Stone told the Daily Express about the “cherished aristocratic family heirloom that dates back to the 18th century”.

The heirloom is understood to be under the care of Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer.

“While Princess Lilibet shares the same lineage, her ties to the royal institution are more distant,” the expert explained. “Raised outside traditional royal circles, her path is less entwined with royal custom, which may make access to the tiara less straightforward.”

While Prince Harry and Meghan’s ties with the royals are uncertain, the Duke still maintains a good relationship with the Spencers. This gives Charlotte and Lilibet an even chance at inheriting the piece.